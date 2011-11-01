* Cathedral in disarray over handling of camp on doorstep
* Location and links to financial district add to moral
dilemma
* Church of England accused of missing chance to speak out
By Keith Weir and Avril Ormsby
LONDON, Nov 1 St Paul's Cathedral, in the heart
of London's financial district, has always occupied a delicate
spot between God and Mammon. The tent protest on its doorstep
has turned it into an excruciating one.
The domed church, which survived the blitz while London
burned in World War Two, has lost two senior clergy over its
handling of the anti-capitalist protesters who set up camp over
two weeks ago, after being blocked from the nearby London Stock
Exchange.
The uninvited guests have ignited a clash between Church of
England principles and the practicalities of running London's
largest cathedral, which attracts 820,000 visitors from around
the world a year.
"It would have been impossible for St Paul's to give
full-throated support to the protests," said Paul Bickley, a
commentator with religious think tank Theos.
"St Paul's can challenge the City but it can't be against
the City. Those bankers are part of its parish," he added.
Money and morality are entangled in a stand-off that has
thrust Britain's main Christian church into an unwanted
spotlight.
Chris Potter, archdeacon of the St Asaph diocese in Wales,
said the authorities had bungled the situation.
"They must get a lot of resources from the City of London.
Like all of us, they are compromised," he told Reuters during a
visit to the encampment.
Canon Giles Fraser, a senior cleric in charge of the
cathedral's ties to the City of London financial district,
quit last week after his initial defence of protesters backfired
as numbers grew.
The Dean, Graeme Knowles, resigned on Monday after first
closing the cathedral doors to visitors and then recanting as
daily revenues of up to 20,000 pounds evaporated.
The City of London Corporation, the local authority, was
expected to warn protesters on Tuesday that they must move their
tents within 48 hours or face legal action.
CORPORATE BENEFITS
St Paul's, rebuilt by architect Sir Christopher Wren in the
17th century after the Great Fire of London, styles itself as a
"centre for arts, learning and public debate".
Its location in the financial district makes it both a
critic and a beneficiary of the largesse of big business.
St Paul's website lists the benefits of corporate
partnership schemes including free entry for staff and discounts
on conference and entertaining facilities.
It had income of more than 15 million pounds in 2010, most
of it coming from admission fees. However, it raised an
additional 40 million pounds from charitable donations in the
last decade to help restore its white stonework, with global
banks such as Goldman Sachs, UBS and HSBC contributing.
Jonathan Bartley, a director of Christian think tank
Ekklesia, said the cathedral's unique location heightened the
dilemma it faces.
"St Paul's will be very acutely aware of its position, its
relationship with the City," he said.
The protests have also exposed contradictions in the
position of the Church of England which has major invesments in
public companies. "They are embroiled in the system they are
criticising," added Bartley.
However, he said the Church of England had missed a golden
opportunity to back up its criticism of the excesses of
capitalism. "This is their moment and they seem to have blown
it," he said.
In his Christmas message last year, Archbishop of Canterbury
Rowan Williams, head of the Church of England, accused society's
richest people of failing to share the pain of economic crisis
and spending cuts. The bearded cleric also courted controversy
earlier this year when he criticised the policies of the
Conservative-led coalition.
Protesters said the church needed to decide where it stood.
"The church is a large institution which shares a working
relationship with the City of London Corporation and government
- powerful institutions," said Mark Weaver, 30, a musician.
"They have had to question their role because of their
faith, because they should be standing by the people rather than
power," he added.
