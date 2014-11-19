* Shares in pub owners fall after parliament vote
By Neil Maidment and William James
LONDON, Nov 19 British pub groups suffered on
Wednesday after lawmakers backed a move to hand publicans more
control over where they buy beer, hitting shares and raising
questions over the structure of the industry.
Shares in Enterprise Inns and Punch Taverns,
owners of more than 9,000 British pubs, tumbled as investors
reacted to bill changes announced on Tuesday, which the
companies fear could lead to job losses and closures.
Almost half of Britain's 50,000 pubs are run by tenants
under traditional "beer-tie" agreements, which mean the
publicans buy beer from the firm that holds their lease at above
market prices. In return they get subsidised rent or other
benefits.
Some publicans have complained such deals can be unfair and
offer very low salaries, leading government to unveil reform
plans in June. Those plans, which included rent reviews, were
sharpened on Tuesday to include an option to allow publicans to
buy beer at more competitive prices on the open market.
This was despite government research showing it could lead
to pub closures and lost jobs in a sector already hit by a ban
on smoking and cheaper alcohol sold in supermarkets.
"This could have material consequences for the tenanted pub
sector," analysts at Barclays said. They calculated that a
switch of all pubs to rent only options could hit profits at
Enterprise and Punch by 19 and 24 percent respectively.
However both firms would likely respond to such changes by
cutting support for tenants, selling off pubs or switching
others to a group managed format, Barclays said.
Both Enterprise and Punch, whose shares were down 16 and 11
percent respectively, said they were assessing options and
awaited the government's response to the change to the bill,
aimed at companies with more than 500 tenanted and leased pubs.
"This amendment, which was not supported by the government,
threatens to have serious unintended consequences for publicans
and the industry at large," said Enterprise Chief Executive
Simon Townsend.
TRADITIONAL TIE
The changes will be passed to parliament's upper chamber for
debate, although government's chances of gaining enough support
to significantly water down the rules are slim due to its weaker
influence there. Legal challenges by companies affected are
expected, however, analysts said.
The beer-tie originated centuries ago when breweries bought
up pubs to make it easier to serve their local markets. Its
defenders say it offers people a cheap route into the pub trade.
At Enterprise Inns, which has around 5,500 pubs, only 1-2
percent of licensees ask to opt out of the tie each year. Like
rivals, the firm has argued that its agreement ensures big
companies invest in pubs to help grow profits.
Greg Mulholland, a lawmaker from the coalition government's
junior Liberal Democrat party who proposed the changes that were
passed on Tuesday, disagreed.
"It's time that we move forward, that the exploitation of
the large companies' licensees becomes a thing of the past, and
then we will move to a more sustainable future for thousands of
pubs up and down the country," Mulholland told Reuters.
(1 US dollar = 0.6380 British pound)
