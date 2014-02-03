Porsche SE expects higher 2017 profit as VW pushes revamp
STUTTGART, Germany, March 21 Porsche SE , the main shareholder of Volkswagen, expects a jump in profits this year as VW pushes steps to overcome its diesel emissions crisis.
LONDON Feb 3 British Prime Minister David Cameron intervened in a row between the pub industry and the government on Monday to try to make sure pubs can stay open late and show soccer matches involving England during the World Cup.
The time difference between Britain and Brazil, where the tournament is being held, means kick off for England's tournament opener against Italy on June 14 is 2200 GMT - a time when many pubs without special licences would be drawing down their shutters for the night.
Cameron has ordered ministers to re-think a decision to refuse permission for extended opening hours nationwide. The initial decision meant pubs would have had to apply individually for late licences.
"We want the pub trade, police and local authorities to work together to ensure people can enjoy World Cup matches responsibly and safely," said a spokesman for Cameron's office.
A consultation over the decision, involving local authorities and police, will be carried out by the Home Office (interior ministry), the spokesman said.
The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA), which made the initial application, welcomed the decision, saying that around 4 million Britons watched England's 2010 World Cup opener against the United States from pubs.
"I am delighted that the Prime Minister has intervened to back Britain's pubs and make clear that England's World Cup campaign is a time for celebration," said BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Steve Addison)
MUNICH, March 21 BMW aims to achieve record sales volume, revenues and earnings this year by ramping up production of highly profitable sports utility vehicles to help fund investments to overhaul its production system for fully electric cars.
MUNICH, March 21 German car manufacturer BMW , which owns the Mini brand, said the importance of Britain as a manufacturing location hinged on how successfully it negotiates its exit from the European Union.