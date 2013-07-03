LONDON, July 3 Britain will ban qat, the leafy
plant whose leaves are widely chewed in Yemen and the Horn of
Africa for their mild stimulant effect.
The decision, announced on Wednesday by Home Secretary
Theresa May, goes against the recommendation of the government's
official drugs advisory body, which had argued there was little
evidence of health problems.
Qat, or khat, is already banned in many Western nations,
with the Netherlands the most recent country to make possession
and trade in the drug illegal earlier this year.
May said that failure to take decisive action would place
Britain at a serious risk of becoming a single, regional hub for
the illegal onward trafficking of qat to the rest of Europe and
North America.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Exditing by Mark Heinrich)