* Urges Qatar to invest in developing the north
* Leaders also discuss fight against Islamic State
By William James
LONDON, Oct 29 British Prime Minister David
Cameron on Wednesday urged Qatar to plough more of its vast oil
and gas wealth into infrastructure projects across Britain
during an official visit from the Gulf state's emir.
Cameron asked Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to consider
further funding to help Britain's push to develop cities in the
north of the country and connect them to London using a high
speed rail line, a statement released by his office said.
Qatar is one of the world's richest countries and is already
heavily invested in British firms and property.
Among its highest profile investments are London's tallest
building, the Shard, which was funded by the Qatari royal
family, and the upmarket Harrods department store owned by
sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority.
"The Prime Minister ... encouraged the Emir to consider more
opportunities across the country, particularly the government's
plan to establish a Northern Powerhouse by connecting our great
Northern cities and the development of high speed rail," the
statement said.
Earlier this week the British government said it was backing
the development of a fast rail link between the English cities
of Leeds and Manchester, in addition to an existing 43 billion
pound(68.88 billion US dollar) plan to develop high speed links
to London.
During the state visit, which also included a meeting with
Queen Elizabeth as well as senior politicians and executives,
the two countries signed an agreement setting out a framework
for further talks on issues such as defence, energy and trade.
Prior to Sheikh Tamim's visit, British lawmakers had called
for Cameron to question him on accusations - denied by Qatar -
that it had financed Islamic State (IS) militants in Iraq and
Syria.
"They discussed the role both countries are playing in the
coalition to tackle ISIL (IS), and the importance of all
countries working to tackle extremism and support to terrorist
organisations," the statement said, adding that Cameron had
welcomed recent legislation in Qatar to block terrorist funding.
A German cabinet minister accused Qatar in August of
financing Islamic State militants and the United States has
expressed concern about funding by individuals or charities in
Arab states, although Qatar has since joined in U.S.-led air
strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria.
In September, Sheikh Tamim said his country was not aiding
Islamic State in Iraq or Syria, telling German Chancellor Angela
Merkel that his own country's security was jeopardised by the
militants.
(1 US dollar = 0.6243 British pound)
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)