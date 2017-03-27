LONDON, March 27 Qatar's plan to invest five
billion pounds ($6.29 billion) in Britain over the next five
years will focus on energy, infrastructure, real estate and
services, Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa
Al-Thani said on Monday.
"Over the next three to five years Qatar will invest 5
billion (pounds) in the UK economy through various investment
funds and relevant parties in Qatar," he said in a statement
released during an investment conference in London.
"Our investments in the UK will focus on energy,
infrastructure, real estate, services and other sectors."
($1 = 0.7949 pounds)
(Reporting by William James and Tom Finn; editing by Kate
Holton)