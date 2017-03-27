LONDON, March 27 Qatar's plan to invest five billion pounds ($6.29 billion) in Britain over the next five years will focus on energy, infrastructure, real estate and services, Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani said on Monday.

"Over the next three to five years Qatar will invest 5 billion (pounds) in the UK economy through various investment funds and relevant parties in Qatar," he said in a statement released during an investment conference in London.

"Our investments in the UK will focus on energy, infrastructure, real estate, services and other sectors." ($1 = 0.7949 pounds) (Reporting by William James and Tom Finn; editing by Kate Holton)