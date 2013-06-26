LONDON, June 27 Britain's Crown Estate - owned
by Queen Elizabeth - on Thursday said it made record profit in
the year to March, thanks to the strong performance of its
central London properties.
Crown Estate's 5.2 percent rise in profits to 252.6 million
pounds ($389.12 million) gives the queen a 38 million pounds
($59 million) 2014/15 payout, pegged at 15 percent of the total
by a 2012 law designed to link her income to the UK's economic
health.
The rest of the profits go to Britain's Treasury or finance
ministry. Finance minister George Osborne on Wednesday detailed
11.5 billion pounds of spending cuts.
Owner of wind farms and most of Britain's sea bed along with
its Regent Street properties, the company has outperformed the
wider economy due to strong overseas interest in London property
and the UK's growing reliance on green energy.
"We are proud that another record Crown Estate performance
will again make a strong contribution to the nation's finances,"
said Chairman Stuart Hampson. The company's property portfolio
is now worth 8.1 billion pounds.
The Queen - whose payout rose 20 percent to 36 million this
year - was previously paid by taxpayers through an allowance set
by parliament and other government grants.
It is not allowed to borrow in capital markets and has
formed joint ventures with overseas funds to finance its
redevelopment plans. In May, it signed a 320 million pound deal
with Oxford Properties, owned by one of Canada's largest pension
funds, to redevelop London's upmarket St James's Market
district.
The Queen, who celebrated the 60th anniversary of her
coronation earlier this month, uses her salary mainly to pay the
royal household's staff as well as items such as laundry,
stationery and official functions.
The Crown Estate belongs to the reigning king or queen but
its properties cannot be sold by the monarch. King George III
ceded its profits to the government in 1760.