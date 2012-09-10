LONDON, Sept 10 British transport firm FirstGroup dismissed suggestions it might have to walk away from a contract to operate the country's west coast rail service, even as it conceded its plans were riskier than those of failed rival bidder Virgin Rail.

FirstGroup has pledged to return 13.3 billion pounds ($21 billion) to the taxpayer over the contract, based on an annual revenue growth forecast of 10.4 percent, while Virgin Rail promised 11 billion based on annual growth of 8.5 percent.

"Since we expect to grow the line throughout its life (until the end of 2028) we are taking on more than Virgin ... and that is more risk," FirstGroup chief executive Tim O'Toole told lawmakers on Britain's transport select committee on Monday.

"I don't see any chance of us handing the keys back to the government because it would destroy our chances of running railways in this country in the future."

O'Toole said FirstGroup believed it could drive growth on the franchise throughout its life, unlike Virgin Rail which he said saw growth "flatlining in the last three years".

The West Coast Mainline serves 31 million passengers a year travelling between London, the north west of England, north Wales and central Scotland.

Richard Branson's Virgin Trains, a joint venture between Virgin Group and Stagecoach which has run the service for 15 years, last month launched legal proceedings against the British government in a last-ditch bid to prevent FirstGroup from signing the contract for the franchise.

The government had earlier rejected a plea by the billionaire businessman to rethink the bidding process which awarded the contract to FirstGroup for around 6 billion pounds, sparking a bitter row.

Branson, one of Britain's best-known entrepreneurs, attacked FirstGroup's bid as "absolutely preposterous", citing the higher risk guarantee FirstGroup was asked to offer.

FirstGroup was required to put up a 190 million pounds subordinated loan facility (SLF), which will be forfeited if it fails to fulfil the contract. This compares to the 40 million pounds asked as a guarantee from Virgin Rail.

"Our experience tells us a lot and we don't think they can do it - we think they should have put up more like 600 million pounds as a risk bond," said Branson.

The tycoon said this made FirstGroup's bid similar to those that led to the collapse of the GNER and National Express contracts on Britain's East Coast rail line, which the government was forced to re-nationalise.

FirstGroup's O'Toole said the allegations made by Virgin about its financial projections were "flat out wrong", calling them "a bad guess" on a bid Virgin had not seen.

The government could transfer the service to state-owned Directly Operated Railways in the interim if Virgin's legal bid delays the handover due to take place on Dec. 9.

FirstGroup, which already runs the Great Western rail route to Wales and southwest England, intends to invest around 2 billion pounds in the franchise over its life.

"In choosing this bid the DfT (Department for Transport) have to opine that it is deliverable," said O'Toole.

Branson said Virgin Rail would not bid for other rail franchises unless the bidding system was changed.