* Network to be completed by 2033, reach Birmingham 2026
* Extra tunnels to meet complaints of people living by route
(Adds details)
By Tim Castle
LONDON, Jan 10 Britain gave the green
light on Tuesday for a 32.7 billion pound ($50 billion)
high-speed rail network linking London, Birmingham and cities
further north, delighting business groups but angering opponents
along its route who say it is unneeded and will scar some of the
country's prettiest countryside.
The first part of the route cuts through the Chilterns area
to the northwest of the capital, a region of farms, woodlands
and small towns, normally a heartland of support for Prime
Minister David Cameron's ruling Conservatives.
"This is an immensely bad decision for Britain," said Martin
Tett, chairman of an alliance of local councils fighting the
scheme.
The line crosses the constituencies of several Conservative
ministers and lawmakers in the area, who will be under pressure
from local voters to rebel against the government when
parliament finally considers the plans.
But the long-expected announcement was welcomed by trade
unions seeking a boost to jobs at a time when unemployment is
rising as the economy stagnates.
Government backing for the project was delayed from last
December to give more time for Transport Secretary Justine
Greening to consider ways of addressing the worries of opponents
of the line.
To meet some of their concerns, extra parts of the route
will be sunk into tunnels or cuttings.
Greening said she was confident the project would survive
any legal challenges or judicial reviews sought by opponents.
"I think in parliament there is now a consensus in seeing
this need to address capacity on our railway network," she said.
The Y-shaped network extending to Manchester in the north
west and Leeds in the north will be built in two phases, with
construction on the route from London to Birmingham starting in
2017 and the first trains running in 2026.
The full scheme would aim to be completed by 2033 and cost
32.7 billion pounds at current prices.
The project, known as High Speed 2 (HS2), would generate
economic benefits of up to 47 billion pounds and fare revenues
of up to 34 billion pounds over a 60-year period, Greening said.
The network would also have environmental benefits, she
added, transferring to rail around 4.5 million journeys per year
by people who might otherwise have travelled by air and 9
million from roads.
Constructing and operating the network would create jobs,
with 40,000 jobs supported in areas served by the first phase of
the network, which will include a direct link to Britain's
existing high-speed line connecting London to France via the
Channel Tunnel.
An extension to London's Heathrow Airport would be part of
the later construction stage.
A parliamentary vote on the scheme is not likely until 2013
or 2014, but the government can be confident of winning any vote
as the line is backed by the opposition Labour party, which
first proposed the project before it was ousted from power last
year.
Trains, initially running at 225 mph (360 kph) and later at
250 mph, will cut travel times between London and Manchester to
an hour and eight minutes, a reduction of an hour.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Abbas and Matt Falloon;
Editing by Steve Addison)