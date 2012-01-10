LONDON Jan 10 Britain will build a
high-speed rail link between London, Birmingham and cities
further north, Transport Secretary Justine Greening said on
Tuesday.
"I have decided Britain should embark upon the most
significant transport infrastructure project since the building
of the motorways, by supporting the development and delivery of
a new national high-speed rail network," Greening said in a
statement.
The cost of constructing the whole network is expected to be
32.7 billion pounds ($50 billion), with the line to Birmingham
completed by 2026 and extensions to Manchester, Leeds and
London's Heathrow Airport complete by 2033.
(Reporting by Mo Abbas, Matt Falloon and Tim Castle; editing by
Keith Weir)