UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
LONDON Feb 18 British transport company FirstGroup said on Tuesday it had signed a deal with the government to continue to run London's First Capital Connect rail franchise for an additional six months ahead of a new bid round for the link.
FirstGroup will now operate the rail service until Sept. 14.
From September, the First Capital Connect franchise will be bundled with other rail links under the government's new 6.5 billion pound ($10.9 billion) Thameslink programme.
FirstGroup said it had already submitted a "compelling bid" for the new bundled franchise which is called Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern.
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders