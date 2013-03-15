By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, March 15 The British government will
forge ahead with a high speed rail link from north to south
after winning four out of five court challenges to its plans for
the $50 billion project on Friday.
The government planned to address the High Court's criticism
of its consultation process over compensation for those affected
by the High Speed 2 (HS2) rail line, but considered the ruling a
signal to press on.
"It is (a) green light to go ahead," Transport Minister
Simon Burns told Sky News. "It will not hold us up going ahead
with the project, which is in the national interest."
Campaigners and protesters have sought judicial reviews of
the government plans for HS2, which will run from London to
Birmingham in central England and then to cities in the north.
The HS2 Action Alliance (HS2AA), which sought to delay the
project, also called the judgement a "huge victory" and said the
government should go back to the drawing board.
Judge Duncan Ouseley said consultation on compensation had
caused substantial financial worry to many people affected by
the project's plans.
"The consultation process in respect of blight and
compensation was all in all so unfair as to be unlawful,"
Ouseley said.
Burns said the government would not appeal against Friday's
ruling on plans for a project which it says will create around
100,000 jobs, help bring growth to regions outside London as
well as add capacity to an already-stretched rail network.
Ouseley rejected four other claims from residents living
alongside HS2's planned route stating that it was lawful that
the government chose to rule out upgrading the existing network
as this would have failed to meet the government's objective of
providing a long term boost to capacity and economic growth.
The judge also stated that the government's consultation on
environmental assessment and consideration of the impact on
habitats and protected species had all been carried out fairly
and lawfully.
Construction of the London-West Midlands route is due to
start in 2017 with work on the extension to northern England
likely to kick off by 2025 to enable the line to be operational
by 2033, slashing some journey times by almost a half.
Britain has long grappled with charges that it lags behind
other European networks like France's high-speed TGV system, and
developing nations like China, which started using the world's
longest high-speed railway line in early January.