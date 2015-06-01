LONDON, June 1 Strikes planned by a British rail union for this week and next have been suspended after new proposals by track operator Network Rail, the industrial conciliation service ACAS said on Monday.

The strikes by union members, including signal and track operators, had been due to start on Thursday and threatened to paralyse large swathes of the rail network.

"After four days of intensive talks, ACAS has helped Network Rail, RMT, TSSA and Unite formulate a set of revised proposals that the trades unions will now take away to consider," ACAS said in a statement.

"Recognising this, the RMT has agreed to suspend the industrial action planned for this week and next," it added. (Reporting by Stephen Addison, editing by David Milliken)