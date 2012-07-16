LONDON, July 16 Britain's government on Monday announced a 9.4 billion pound ($14.6 billion) railway infrastructure investment package.

The package covers the period between 2014 and 2019 and includes 4.2 billion of new projects, Britain's transport department said in a statement.

The new projects include a passenger and freight corridor linking the east and west midlands and Yorkshire with the south of England, electrification upgrades and improvements to Welsh train lines.

"Today's announcement represents another historic landmark in the regeneration and modernisation of Britain's railway," Transport Secretary Justine Greening said in a statement. (Reporting by Mohammed Abbas, editing by Matt Falloon)