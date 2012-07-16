* Plan includes electrification of some lines
* Investment adds 4.2 bln pounds of new projects
* Building work to start by 2014 at the earliest
LONDON, July 16 Britain is to invest 9.4 billion
pounds ($14.6 billion) upgrading the country's rail network,
including 4.2 billion on new schemes such as reopening a line
that will provide better access between northern Britain and
ports on the south coast.
Other new projects include electrification of lines in the
Welsh valleys and the London-Sheffield service, and a 500
million pound link that will better join London's Heathrow
airport to the national rail network.
Building work on the projects, which the government predicts
will deliver capacity for an extra 140,000 daily commutes, will
not start before 2014 -- the announcement covers the period
2014-19.
"This investment will mean faster journeys, more seats,
better access to stations, greater freight links and a truly
world-class rail network," Prime Minister David Cameron said at
a news conference in Birmingham.
The plan includes 5.2 billion pounds for the completion of
current schemes, such as the all-new Crossrail that will cross
London east-west, and an upgrade of Thameslink, which runs
north-south through the capital.
The government said the plans would be funded, in part, from
previously announced fare rises and from efficiency savings
electrification will have on operating costs.
The Federation of Small Businesses said the investment was
long overdue and would help small businesses better connect with
customers and suppliers.
"We have long been calling for better road and rail links to
be put in place so this will be welcomed by the business
community," FSB chairman for infrastructure Neil Hoose.
($1 = 0.6432 pound)
