LONDON, June 25 Britain's state-backed rail
infrastructure operator Network Rail plans to delay or cut back
on modernisation work because rising costs and missed targets
have made its 38.5 billion-pound ($60.5 billion) investment
plans untenable, the government said.
A statement from transport minister Patrick McLoughlin on
Thursday said the number of delays to projects and escalating
costs should have been foreseen by Network Rail and that he
planned to get the five-year project back on track.
Network Rail CEO Mark Carne said the firm had been
over-optimistic about its capacity and supplier base, and
following a review project costs had been higher than assumed.
"As a result, the total enhancement programme cost now
exceeds the available five-year budget. Some projects are also
delayed beyond the original dates," he said in a statement.
The government set out plans to upgrade Britain's sprawling
railway system in 2012, describing it as the most ambitious
programme since the Victorian era.
Network Rail, which controls 2,500 stations as well as
tracks, tunnels and level crossings, said it now faced delays to
the electrification of two of its lines, the Midland Main Line
and the Trans-Pennine route between Leeds and Manchester.
It gave no details of the size of the funding shortfall.
McLoughlin said a review of the investment programme would
be published in the autumn, which could affect companies such as
Carillion, Kier and Balfour Beatty,
all of which have contracts to upgrade and maintain parts of the
rail network.
