LONDON, June 25 Britain's state-backed rail infrastructure operator Network Rail plans to delay or cut back on modernisation work because rising costs and missed targets have made its 38.5 billion-pound ($60.5 billion) investment plans untenable, the government said.

A statement from transport minister Patrick McLoughlin on Thursday said the number of delays to projects and escalating costs should have been foreseen by Network Rail and that he planned to get the five-year project back on track.

Network Rail CEO Mark Carne said the firm had been over-optimistic about its capacity and supplier base, and following a review project costs had been higher than assumed.

"As a result, the total enhancement programme cost now exceeds the available five-year budget. Some projects are also delayed beyond the original dates," he said in a statement.

The government set out plans to upgrade Britain's sprawling railway system in 2012, describing it as the most ambitious programme since the Victorian era.

Network Rail, which controls 2,500 stations as well as tracks, tunnels and level crossings, said it now faced delays to the electrification of two of its lines, the Midland Main Line and the Trans-Pennine route between Leeds and Manchester.

It gave no details of the size of the funding shortfall.

McLoughlin said a review of the investment programme would be published in the autumn, which could affect companies such as Carillion, Kier and Balfour Beatty, all of which have contracts to upgrade and maintain parts of the rail network.

