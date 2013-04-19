* UK credit rating cut by one notch to AA-plus
* Government says downgrade shows UK must deal with debt
* Opposition says time for government to change course
By Christina Fincher and David Milliken
LONDON, April 19 Britain's credit standing took
a further blow on Friday when Fitch Ratings became the second
major international agency to strip the country of its top-notch
credit rating.
The move is an embarrassment for Britain's Conservative-led
government which promised to protect the country's rating when
it took power in 2010, and will heighten the debate about
whether austerity is still the right approach.
Fitch trimmed the rating to AA-plus from AAA, citing a
weaker economic and fiscal outlook. But it returned the outlook
to "stable", removing the threat of any further rating action,
at least in the near term.
"The fiscal space to absorb further adverse economic and
financial shocks is no longer consistent with a 'AAA' rating,"
it said in a statement.
Economic stagnation has pushed the government's deficit
reduction programme several years off track, leading critics to
argue the government should focus less on the deficit and more
on growth. Even the International Monetary Fund, once a key ally
in the case for fiscal austerity, has urged Britain to consider
slowing the pace of deficit cuts.
But although sterling fell in the immediate aftermath,
analysts said the downgrade was likely to have limited impact on
debt markets or the government's economic policy.
"The downgrade only tells us what was already known: that
fiscal consolidation has ground to a halt and that the growth
outlook is poor," said Rob Wood, UK economist at Berenberg Bank.
Moody's was the first agency to downgrade Britain in
February and Standard & Poor's has said there is at least a
one-in-three chance it will follow suit.
AUSTERITY RIFT WIDENS
Britain's finance ministry said that Fitch's decision
reinforced the need for the country to cut its deficit.
"This is a stark reminder that the UK cannot simply run away
from its problems, or refuse to deal with a legacy of debt built
up over a decade," a spokesman said.
However, the opposition Labour Party said Osborne should
change course.
"This is another humiliating blow to a Prime Minister and
Chancellor who said keeping our AAA rating was the number one
test of their economic and political credibility," said Ed
Balls, Labour's finance spokesman.
Fitch analyst David Riley told Reuters that Britain could be
downgraded again if the economy failed to pick up as forecast,
or debt stayed higher for longer than they expected.
But he did not say the answer was to ease back on austerity.
"The current pace of deficit reduction doesn't seem
excessive," Riley said. "Other countries in Europe are cutting
at a similar speed or even faster."
Finance minister George Osborne admitted last month that
growth this year would be half the level previously assumed and
public debt would rise for several more years.
Nonetheless, gilt prices remain near record highs, and
France and the United States have both been stripped of their
triple-A rating by more than one agency without any major loss
of investor confidence.
"If anybody is completely surprised by this, I think they
have been hibernating," said Peter Schaffrik, Head of European
Interest Rate Strategy at Royal Bank of Canada.