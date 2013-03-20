NEW YORK, March 20 Fitch will formally review
the British sovereign rating this year, taking into account the
country's most recent budget announcement that was made on
Wednesday, the rating agency said.
Fitch currently rates the country AAA but with a negative
outlook.
"In line with our guidance after the autumn statement, Fitch
will conduct a formal review of the UK rating in 2013
incorporating detailed analysis of today's budget announcement,"
Fitch said in a statement.
British finance minister George Osborne earlier on
Wednesday turned to the Bank of England to do more to help spur
the country's stagnant economy as he announced a halving of this
year's growth forecast.