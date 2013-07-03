LONDON, July 3 Britain's finance ministry has appointed Rothschild to advise on the potential break-up of part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland.

The Treasury said on Wednesday Rothschild would provide financial advice on the case for transferring RBS's remaining toxic loans into a so-called 'bad bank'. It also said Slaughter & May had been appointed to provide legal advice.

The Treasury said more external advisors, including those specialising in asset valuation, would be appointed in the coming weeks.