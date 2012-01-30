LONDON Jan 30 British Prime Minister David Cameron on Monday urged majority state-owned bank RBS to show restraint on bonus payments for its executives in the future.

"What needs to happen is a sense of restraint which is exactly what the government urged on RBS in the first place," Cameron told reporters in Brussels after a meeting of European leaders.

"I think they've got to do a better job, as everybody has, to demostrate how pay is linked to performance." (Reporting by Matt Falloon)