LONDON Feb 28 The British government has not
yet drawn up a timetable to dispose of its 82 percent stake in
state-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland, a spokesman for
Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday.
"There is no timetable for a disposal," the spokesman said,
saying the government thought the bank's efforts to restructure
itself were heading in the right direction and that it was
showing "responsibility and restraint" when it came to paying
out bonuses.
RBS reported stronger underlying profits earlier on
Thursday, potentially opening up the way for the government to
start selling the stake it took when it bailed out the bank at
the height of the 2008 financial crisis.