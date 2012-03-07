(Adds details, quotes)
By Matt Falloon
LONDON, March 7 Britain's Royal Bank of
Scotland will continue as a major commercial player in
the UK banking sector without government interference, Prime
Minister David Cameron's spokesman said on Wednesday.
The British government owns 82 percent of RBS after rescuing
it from collapse during the 2008 financial crisis and ministers
are under pressure to lean on the bank to boost lending as well
as at least break even on the bailout, although there are doubts
over whether that is possible.
Business minister Vince Cable has suggested the government
should split the bank to create an operation for lending to
small and medium-sized businesses. Cameron's spokesman told
reporters the government had no plans to change its approach.
"The current plan envisages significant restructuring of RBS
and quite a lot of that has already happened," he said.
"In future, RBS will continue to be a major UK bank but the
majority of its business will be in the UK and it will be in
personal and business banking.
"This is a bank that will be operated on a commercial basis
at arm's length from government. We think that's the best way of
ensuring that we get the taxpayers' money back."
Britain used about 45 billion pounds of taxpayers' money to
rescue RBS. There has been some speculation that the government
may be forced to cut its losses to ensure a quick sale of its
stake in the bank, but officials indicate there is no rush.
Cable, in an internal government letter dated Feb. 8, called
for the government to split RBS to create a business bank
dedicated to supporting a rebalancing of the economy by boosting
lending to smaller companies and supporting
exports.
Treasury officials have pointed out the pitfalls of buying
up the remaining shares in RBS, arguing that such a move would
have implications for Britain's fiscal position and credit
rating as well as increasing political risks for investors.
The coalition government, in which Cable is a Liberal
Democrat minister, is led by a large Conservative party that is
ideologically opposed to interference in business and is
currently slashing public spending to reduce the size of the
state.
"We have a clear policy on RBS," Cameron's spokesman said.
"The objective here is to clean the mess following the biggest
bank bailout in history and ultimately to get the taxypayers'
money back."
(Additional reporting by Fiona Shaikh; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)