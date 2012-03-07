* Cable says turning RBS into business bank not
straightforward
* Says could create problem with EU state aid clearance
* Says disconnect between big banks, real economy a concern
By Sven Egenter
LONDON, March 7 Turning bailed-out Royal
Bank of Scotland into a dedicated lender for British
businesses would help tackle the country's lack of finance for
small firms, though the idea faces serious obstacles, Business
Secretary Vince Cable said in a speech on Wednesday.
Cable, who had floated the idea in an internal government
letter, said given these difficulties, the government was now
focusing on the credit easing scheme to get cheaper credit
flowing to smaller businesses.
Britain owns 82 percent of the loss-making RBS after
rescuing it along with Lloyds Banking Group during the
2008 financial crisis.
Cable, from the coalition's smaller Liberal Democrats, is a
long-time critic of Britain's banking system for failing to lend
enough to business and who had previously pushed for
deposit-taking banks to be separated from their investment
divisions.
In the speech to top bankers and business leaders, Cable
said the lack of finance for many companies imperilled Britain's
recovery, voicing concern over the disconnect between the
country's global banks and the rest of the economy.
A lot of businesses were supportive of his idea of creating
a British Business Bank out of RBS, Cable said according to the
text of his speech released in advance by his office.
But this would not be straightforward, he said. "It would
almost certainly be necessary to lengthen the period in public
ownership."
"It may well mean state-controlled banks being able to lend
at cheaper rates than new commercial banks, thereby affecting
the development of more diverse finance. And even if they did
these things, we would run into problems with EU state aid
clearance," Cable said.
Britain used about 45 billion pounds ($70.67 billion) of
taxpayers' money to rescue RBS, and aims to sell it back to the
private sector.
A spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron said on
Wednesday the government had no plans to change its approach.
"This is a bank that will be operated on a commercial basis
at arm's length from government. We think that's the best way of
ensuring that we get the taxpayers' money back," he said.
Britain's economy is still limping along after recovering
from a steep recession following the banking crisis and the
coalition is under pressure to find ways to boost growth without
breaking a strict austerity programme.
A lack of lending to smaller and medium-sized businesses
remains a political hot topic in Britain after the government's
"Merlin" agreement with the country's large banks failed to
funnel enough credit to smaller firms.
Banks have blamed low levels of lending on a lack of demand,
but smaller firms frequently complain about tough lending
conditions.
Cable said the government was looking into ways to open up
new sources of finance to Britain's businesses as the powerful
finance industry was not serving the real economy properly.
"I would go so far as to say that we have a financial
services industry in London that plays in the Champions League,
with overseas owners to match, and a British business finance
system which struggles in the second division," he said.
($1 = 0.6367 British pounds)