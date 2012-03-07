LONDON, March 7 Britain's Royal Bank of
Scotland will continue to be a major player in the UK
bank sector without government interference, Prime Minister
David Cameron's spokesman said on Wednesday.
Britain owns 82 percent of RBS after rescuing it from
collapse during the 2008 financial crisis. Business minister
Vince Cable has suggested the government should split the bank
to create an operation that focusses on lending to small and
medium-sized businesses.
Cameron's spokesman said the government was sticking to its
policy on RBS.
"The current plan envisages significant restructuring of RBS
and quite a lot of that has already happened," he told
reporters.
"In future RBS will continue to be a major UK bank but the
majority of its business will be in the UK and it will be in
personal and business banking.
"This is a bank that will be operated on a commercial basis
at arms' length from government. We think that's the best way of
ensuring that we get the taxpayers' money back."
Britain used about 45 billion pounds of taxpayers money to
rescue RBS.
(Reporting by Matt Falloon, Editing by Fiona Shaikh+)