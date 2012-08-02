LONDON Aug 2 Britain has no plans to fully nationalise Royal Bank of Scotland in which it already holds an 82 percent stake, government sources told Reuters on Thursday.

"There is no discussion on the table, there is no proposal, it is just not an active thing we are discussing at the moment at all," one of the sources said.

The Financial Times reported that senior government ministers were discussing the possibility of buying out private investors in the bank. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Tim Castle)