March 5 British finance minister George Osborne
said not radically restructuring Royal Bank of Scotland
in 2010 was a mistake and now says he would like "to get rid of
the stake as quickly as we can" after the general election, the
Financial Times reported.
"When I say 'get rid of it', I mean put it into the good
hands of the private sector", Osborne said in an interview with
the FT. (on.ft.com/1H1GxTM)
Osborne said that for several years he has been going along
with the bank's then insistence that it was going to be a viable
business with operations all over the world, the FT said.
Osborne was not looking to follow a "Tell Sid"-type
privatisation model for the sale of the taxpayer's stake in RBS,
after rejecting this approach when the government sold Lloyds
Banking Group Plc, the FT added. Osborne was referring
to the "If you see Sid ... Tell him!" advertisements to promote
the 1986 privatisation of British Gas.
Royal Bank of Scotland is open to reduce the size of its
investment bank as an attempt to increase the bank's value, the
newspaper said.
Royal Bank of Scotland could not immediately be reached for
comment outside regular business hours.
