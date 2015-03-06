* Osborne warns sale could take years to complete
* Says taxpayers won't want to take loss on sale
(Adds details)
By Matt Scuffham
March 6 The British government would like to
"get rid of" its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland as
quickly as possible, British finance minister George Osborne was
quoted saying on Friday, but warned a sale could take years to
complete.
"When I say 'get rid' of it, I mean put it into the good
hands of the private sector," Osborne told the Financial Times
in an interview, in which he also admitted he made a mistake in
not radically restructuring the bank when the Conservative-led
coalition came to power in 2010.
Osborne, speaking weeks before a national election due on
May 7 whose outcome is particularly uncertain, warned the huge
size of the government's 79 percent stake in the bank, worth
34.4 billion pounds ($52 billion) at current share prices, meant
it could take years to complete the sale.
Britain pumped 45.5 billion pounds into RBS to rescue it
during the financial crisis of 2007-9, meaning taxpayers are
sitting on a loss of over 11 billion pounds, and Osborne
indicated he would be unwilling to sell the bank at a loss.
"I think people want to see they get their money back. The
British taxpayer wants to feel they haven't suffered some
enormous loss. So their are constraints around it but it's
certainly something I would want to get moving on in the summer
after the election," he said.
Industry sources said Osborne's reluctance to sell at a loss
meant the government is unlikely to be able to start selling the
shares for at least 18 months. Neither main British party,
Osborne's Conservatives and opposition Labour, has established a
clear opinion poll lead running up to the May 7 election and the
outcome of the poll could affect the timing of any sale.
RBS is still facing a number of investigations into past
misconduct and is working through a restructuring which includes
shrinking its investment activities and international operations
to focus on lending to British households and businesses.
It also faces a number of investigations by regulators into
past misconduct including a probe by U.S. regulators into its
selling of bonds backed by residential mortgages and by German
authorities looking at whether its Swiss private bank helped
some clients to evade tax.
Potential investors are likely to want clarity on those
before agreeing to buy the stock, the sources said.
The FT said the government would likely follow the model
adopted for the shares in Lloyds, unloaded through a
series of sales to financial institutions.
($1 = 0.6585 pounds)
