Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
LONDON Aug 4 The UK government sold a 2.1 billion pound ($3.3 billion) stake in Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) at 330 pence per share, kicking off the disposal of its holding seven years after bailing out the bank.
UK Financial Investments, the body that holds the government's RBS stake, said on Tuesday it had sold 630 million shares, representing 5.4 percent of the bank, in a quick-fire sale to institutional investors after the market closed on Monday.
UKFI sold more shares than it had indicated on Monday, when it had announced it planned to sell 600 million shares in the bank. RBS shares closed at 337.6p on Monday, so the shares were sold at a 2.3 percent discount. ($1 = 0.6409 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sinead Cruise)
HOUSTON, March 24 Commodities trader Trammo Inc is continuing to shed its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) assets, putting its Newington, New Hampshire, propane terminal on the block and selling a Tampa, Florida, facility, the company told Reuters on Friday.