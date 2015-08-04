LONDON Aug 4 The UK government's sale of shares
in Royal Bank of Scotland on Monday was 2.4 times
covered by potential investors, a person familiar with the
matter said.
UK Financial Investments, the body that holds the
government's RBS stake, sold 2.1 billion pounds ($3.3 billion)
of RBS shares after the market closed on Monday at 330 pence per
share. It sold 5 percent more shares than planned due to robust
demand.
The source said about 40 percent of the investors who bought
the shares were long only funds.
($1 = 0.6411 pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)