PURFLEET, England, June 11 Workers from
Britain's Coryton oil refinery on Monday disrupted the supply of
fuel heading to some petrol stations in the southeast of the
country to protest against the plant's closure and demand the
government intervene to save 900 jobs.
The protests are unlikely to lead to widespread fuel
shortages across Britain, which has seven other functioning
refineries, but they are an unwelcome distraction for the
government less than two months before the start of the Olympic
Games in London.
The likely closure of Coryton, formerly owned by the
now-bankrupt Swiss-based company Petroplus, will add
to the gloom in the UK jobs market, where unemployment rates are
hovering above 8 percent in the recession-hit economy.
"This action needs to be stepped up. The government needs to
recognise they still have an important part to play in saving
Coryton," said Russ Ball, a regional representative for the
Unite union, as workers from Coryton marched on a nearby fuel
terminal, owned by firm Vopak, to disrupt supplies.
Union officials said they would aim to disrupt supplies of
fuel from terminals in the region, including those in the London
area, for a few hours every day and that the action would
continue as long as needed.
Drivers with logistics firm DHL, who transport fuel to
supermarkets, have refused to drive past the demonstration on
health and safety grounds as some 30 protestors blocked the
terminal on the banks of the Thames.
CRY FOR HELP
Petroplus fell victim to a rapid debt-fueled expansion and a
collapse in oil refining profitability in Europe amid a large
surplus of processing capacity.
However, its four other refineries in Germany, Switzerland,
France and Belgium have found buyers or suppliers and will
therefore remain operational. Coryton's administrator PwC has
indicated it is unlikely to find a buyer to keep the plant
running.
"It will split up the family. My husband will have to move
overseas. And we can't move because my daughter is disabled. So
it will leave me alone looking after her," said the wife of a
Coryton employee, who gave her name as Sue, wiping tears from
her face.
Sue, who declined to give her real name to avoid possible
recriminations for her husband, was collecting signatures
outside a local supermarket in nearby Corringham, for a petition
asking the government to intervene to save the plant.
Britain slipped back into recession at the beginning of
2012, stoking fears that more people will become unemployed at a
time when the government is relying on private firms to make up
for the estimated 700,000 jobs it is shedding in the public
sector as part of its austerity plan.
According to the latest data, the number of people without a
job in the UK edged down by 45,000 in the three months to March
to 2.625 million with the jobless rate inching down to 8.2
percent.
Although businesses in Britain intend to increase their
workforces in the coming year, it is likely that employment
growth will continue to be driven by increasing numbers of
part-time jobs and below-inflation pay rises.
Besides Coryton, there are seven operating refineries in
Britain, according to the UK Petroleum Industry Association, and
the country can also easily import fuel from neighbouring
countries which also have excess refining capacity.
Like the rest of Europe, Britain is well supplied with fuel,
meaning that any impact from fuel shortages will be concentrated
on the region of Essex in the East of England where the plant is
located.
