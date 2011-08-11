* Project could receive 11 mln tonnes of crude per year -IPC

LONDON, Aug 11 GE Oil & Gas said it planned to build an oil refinery in Britain in a joint venture with a small UK firm, after a similar project in the same location in Teesside failed a few years ago.

The energy equipment and services arm of GE, the largest U.S. conglomerate, and the UK's Penergis are working together on a feasibility study to build a new refinery in the northeast of England, a spokesman for GE Oil and Gas said on Thursday, without giving more details about the project.

Information submitted to Britain's Infrastructure Planning Commission (IPC) showed the companies aim to build a refinery, harbour facilities for crude oil cargoes and a 200-250 megawatt gas-fired power plant in Teesside.

The shipping facilities proposed will be large enough to accommodate cargo ships carrying around 11 million tonnes of crude oil per year, IPC information showed.

"These facilities are proposed to be developed in connection with a heavy oil processing plant," the IPC said on its website.

The commission expects them to submit a formal application for the gas-fired power plant in summer 2012, from which date it has 28 days to accept or reject the power project.

A Reuters model showed refining margins in Europe have improved to about $7.40 a barrel in the last two weeks due partly to a sharp fall in crude oil prices and some demand for refined oil products within the area and from West Africa and Latin America.

The announcement of the Teesside project followed a surprise announcement from private Dutch company Hestya Energy BV on Wednesday that it would buy a German refinery in Wilhemshaven from ConocoPhillips , which the U.S. oil group had idled and been looking to dispose of due to weak demand.

Although higher margins could help boost investment in relatively old refiners in Europe, a repeat of the so-called "golden age of refining margins" in the five-year period to 2008 is unlikely due to falling demand in most developed countries.

In 2008, GE Oil & Gas was awarded a contract to build a deep conversion unit in Teesside by SONHOE Development, but the project never took shape.

Petroplus idled its 117,000 barrel-per-day Teesside refinery in 2009 and took a $110 million impairment charge later that year. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; additional reporting by Ikuko Kurahone)