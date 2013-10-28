By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 28 "Grangemouth now has a great
future," its operator Ineos said on Friday, a remarkable
turnaround from a week earlier, when the company described
Scotland's sole refinery as financially distressed.
But Grangemouth's reprieve will still leave all seven of
Britain's oil refineries under intense pressure in the coming
years.
One or two will probably close in the next few years,
according to a report prepared for the UK Petroleum Industry
Association (UKPIA) by consultants Purvin & Gertz.
The remaining group will require 1.5 billion to 2.0 billion
pounds ($3.2 billion) worth of investment to cope with changing
fuel demand and up to 5.5 billion to meet more stringent
environmental regulations.
AGAINST THE TIDE
"Existing UK refineries were either constructed or expanded
in the 1960s with further major additions of distillation and
catalytic cracking capacity in the 1970s and 1980s," according
to Purvin & Gertz.
The problem is that the refineries were built to produce
gasoline. But domestic gasoline consumption has peaked. Instead,
demand for diesel and jet fuel is growing rapidly.
Gasoline consumption reached a maximum of 24 million tonnes
per year in the mid 1990s, declining to just 15 million tonnes
in 2010. By contrast, diesel usage has surged from 12 million
tonnes in the mid 1990s to 22 million tonnes in 2010. And jet
fuel consumption has risen from under 8 million tonnes to more
than 12 million.
"The UK industry configuration remains more suitable for
supplying the UK demand profile of the 1990s rather than for
2012," Purvin & Gertz wrote.
There is little chance of major new investment: "A whole
refinery site requires a very large area, typically more than
200 hectares for a mid-sized refinery. Given land and planning
permission, it would cost around 4-5 billion pounds to construct
one today, therefore these vital assets are unlikely to be
replaced."
Instead Britain has become a major trader of refined
products. In 2011, Britain's refineries exported over 5 million
tonnes of gasoline and 4 million tonnes of fuel oil, while the
country imported 5 million tonnes of diesel and 6 million tonnes
of jet fuel.
Overall, Britain was able to cover 83 percent of its
requirements from domestic refineries in 2011. But while the
country had a 37 percent surplus of gasoline above its domestic
consumption, it relied on imports for 29 percent of its diesel
and 45 percent of its jet fuel.
REGULATION COSTS
Purvin & Gertz were particularly critical about the impact
that new regulations, mainly focused on protecting the
environment, would have on refiners' survival.
To comply, UK refiners will need to make some 5.5 billion
pounds in capital expenditure between 2013 and 2030, none of
which will be profitable.
Of the total, 4.6 billion pounds would have zero return
(costs would be passed through to the consumer but with no
addition to profitability) and 900 million would actually have a
negative return (costs could not even be passed through).
"No industry would bear such an investment burden for no
return," Purvin & Gertz wrote in a report entitled "The role and
future of the UK refining sector in the supply of petroleum
products and its value to the UK economy" published in May.
"When faced with such a large mandatory capital expenditure
requirement that provides no return on investment, a number of
UK refiners could be forced to close UK refineries as they may
not have access to adequate finance," Purvin & Gertz observed.
"Those refiners fortunate to have access to adequate finance
would still be likely to conclude that operating in the UK would
not provide an adequate return on investment compared to other
regions and voluntarily decide to close UK and European
operations," the consultants added.
UKPIA is lobbying the government to cut the costs of new
regulations, which may colour the dire warnings in its
consultants' report.
But Purvin & Gertz is one of the world's leading refining
experts. The report provides the most comprehensive overview of
the state of Britain's plants, and the picture it paints is not
healthy.
INTO THE FIRE
Britain's refineries have an average capacity of just
210,000 barrels per day and Nelson Complexity Index of around
9.0. Nelson complexity is a measure of the sophistication of a
refinery -- its ability to produce a higher share of premium
products from lower quality crude by processing and upgrading
them. The European Nelson average is around 7.6.
Britain's refineries are bigger and more complex than the
European average but quite small and unsophisticated in
comparison with the giant refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast and
in Asia, which industry sources say have Nelson Complexities in
double figures.
UK refiners make a long-term average cash margin around $2.6
per barrel, according to Purvin & Gertz. Once turnaround and
depreciation charges of roughly 86 cents per barrel are
deducted, the operating margin is $1.84 per barrel, which is
thin.
Purvin & Gertz nonetheless labels them "core refineries":
not hugely profitable but ones the consultants expect to survive
in the long-term and will still be needed to keep European and
global markets adequately supplied.
But the industry is commercially fragile. Purvin & Gertz
conclude the discounted return on capital could be as low as 2-3
percent.
Purvin & Gertz doubt whether the financing can be found to
invest 5.5 billion pounds in environmental upgrades to meet a
long list of UK, EU and global regulatory requirements, as well
as 1.5-2.0 billion in commercial upgrades, over the next two
decades, when profitability is so poor.
Among other items, refiners must invest heavily to meet new
low-sulphur standards for marine bunker fuel (MARPOL Annex VI),
increased compulsory stockholding obligations (CSO), and new
safety standards for tank farms.
REFINERIES AT RISK
European refining needs further rationalisation. Based on
their throughput and complexity, Purvin & Gertz argue Britain's
refineries could all survive. Most of the European refineries
that have closed so far have been smaller and less complex than
Britain's remaining seven units.
Provided UK refineries are not subject to greater
environmental and regulatory requirements than their
counterparts in Europe and the rest of the world, they might all
survive.
But given the intensifying regulatory pressures within the
EU, Purvin & Gertz thinks at least one and perhaps two will
close.
Closures would worsen the country's dependence on imported
diesel and jet fuel. But by eliminating the gasoline surplus,
they would raise domestic gasoline prices and strengthen the
financial position of those refineries which remain.
REGIONAL RIVALS
Britain's distribution system for refined products is
strongly regionalised.
Southern England, which is home to only one refinery at
Fawley but hosts major aviation hubs at Heathrow, Gatwick and
Stansted, has a severe shortage of all products.
Scotland, where Grangemouth is located, has surplus gasoline
and jet fuel but is short of heating oil and diesel.
By contrast, the Central England and Wales region, which
contains the country's other five refineries -- at Milford Haven
and Pembroke in Wales, Stanlow in Cheshire, and Lindsey and
South Killinghome in Lincolnshire -- has a surplus of all
products except diesel.
Purvin & Gertz compared UK refineries with their European
counterparts, both those that remain open and those that have
already closed.
In terms of size and complexity, the most marginal refinery
Britain is Milford Haven because of its small capacity (just
130,000 barrrels per day) and lower-than-average Nelson
complexity (just 7.0).
Grangemouth (210,000 barrels per day, 7.8 complexity) and
Pembroke (210,000 barrels per day, 9.2 complexity) are the next
most at risk. But both are much larger than the refineries that
have closed so far, so their economies of scale give some degree
of protection.
Fawley, which is the largest (246,000 bpd) and most
sophisticated refinery (11.6) is the least endangered. It is
also the sole source of supply in the region which is already
short of the supply of all products, especially diesel and jet.
Grangemouth too is the sole source of supply in its region,
Scotland. So if a refinery must shut, it is most likely to be
one of the five in the Central England and Wales region, which
has the most excess capacity and a surplus of gasoline, jet and
heating oil.
Grangemouth's workforce has reason to be relieved after the
company agreed to keep it open, but the outlook for the sector
remains fragile.