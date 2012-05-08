* Experts say many firms ignorant of the rules
* See watchdog stepping up enforcement action
By Sinead Cruise
LONDON, May 8 Investment managers are risking
f ines, career-long bans and even jail time by unwittingly
breaking compliance rules, consultants and lawyers warn, as the
regulator starts to get tough.
Fund firms and asset managers responsible for millions of
pounds of clients' cash have so far been largely spared the
intense scrutiny other financial professionals have got used to
in the fallout from the global financial crisis.
But the Financial Services Authority (FSA) now has the
industry firmly in its sights after a handful of probes
uncovered shortcomings that could be more common than first
feared.
"The relatively small insular world of wealth management has
not always coincided with a strong culture of compliance,"
Joanne Smith, chief executive of The Consulting Consortium said.
"Ignorance ... is primarily the reason behind failings,
rather than deliberate neglect," she said, predicting an uptick
"in the region of 100 percent" in the volume and frequency of
enforcement actions against money managers this year.
While watchdogs chased rogue traders, tax dodgers and the
figure-heads of ailing banks in recent years, many investment
houses allowed a relaxed attitude towards regulation to take
root, the compliance advisers said.
As a result, many are oblivious to the standards they are
duty-bound to uphold and penalties that apply to the companies
and individuals who fall short.
Lax anti-money laundering controls, insufficient transaction
reporting, poor checks on the suitability of investment
recommendations and sloppy exchanges of price-sensitive
information are top of the list of the compliance traps asset
managers are most likely to fall into.
The FSA has demonstrated its hard-line approach following
the March publication of its Retail Conduct Risk Outlook, doling
out an 8.75 million pound ($14 million) fine to private bank
Coutts & Company for soft-touch handling of high-risk
customers.
Far smaller firms have also been censured this month, with
Christchurch Investment Management and its compliance officer,
David Thornberry, fined a total 38,150 pounds for mishandling
client cash, with faults dating back to November 2007.
In the first action of its kind, the FSA banned Thornberry
from acting as a compliance officer again after discovering that
he had no formal training for the role and no awareness of the
regulator's rules for the protection of client assets, which
were communicated in writing to all firms some months before.
Last June, the FSA warned wealth management chief executives
to expect "increasing supervisory focus" on the sector.
But Simon Appleton, a director at regulatory consultancy
Kinetic Partners, said many fund managers were unprepared for
the more intrusive approach to compliance monitoring, with a
daily responsibility to report all of their stocks, bonds and
derivatives transactions a notable, and widespread, weakness.
He points out that only in specific cases can the manager
rely on brokers to report on their behalf.
"There's a misguided feeling out there at a lot of the
buy-side firms that the rule just doesn't apply to them because
they do not view that they are the entity executing the trades."
"The FSA has started on-site visits to buy- and sell-side
firms to look at transaction reporting arrangements. That
information is key for them to be able to detect market abuse.
They send those reports to other European authorities and if
that information is found to be inaccurate or incomplete, it
would not reflect well on the FSA."
Besides under-reporting trades that could conceal market
abuses, experts said that many wealth managers and fund firms
could face disciplinary action if they were asked to explain and
justify the investments they select for each client.
"The FSA commenced a thematic review last year into the
suitability of investment recommendations and they were shocked
as to how unsuitable some of these recommended investments
appeared to be for the circumstances of the clients they
reviewed," Harvey Knight, head of financial services at law firm
Withers said, referring to money managers' poor grasp of client
risk appetite.
"We'll see sooner rather than later if they (the FSA) intend
to hold them to account."
Insider dealing remains high on the list of offences the
FSA wants to crack down on, as demonstrated by the 450,000 pound
fine it slapped on J.P.Morgan Cazenove star banker Ian Hannam
last month for passing on inside information. Hannam is
appealing against the fine.
Appleton said most managers understood that trading on
unpublished privileged information was a crime. But some are
less aware that sharing details is also a dereliction of duty,
as is failing to report the exchange of price-sensitive
information gleaned in private meetings with quoted firms they
invest in.
"I've seen people caught after a company insider made a
passing mention about a takeover at their local church. The FSA
was analysing trades after the event and spotted that the
insider and beneficiary were from the same village," he said.
"Improper disclosure is one of the FSA's seven deadly sins.
If you suspect someone in your firm has breached one of these,
you're obliged to file a suspicious transaction report,"
Appleton added.
Nick Matthews, one of Kinetic's specialist anti-money
laundering experts, said he had some sympathy for the increasing
burden on compliance officers.
But he said money managers were often guilty of prioritising
turnover or business growth over compliance checks, with the
Coutts' fine indicative of the substandard controls culture the
FSA wants to stamp out.
"It's not just financial crime they need to be vigilant for,
it's the day-to-day issues too. It is not humanly possible to
stay on top of every detail, it must be a team effort," he said.
($1 = 0.6180 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Erica Billingham)