LONDON, Sept 29 Britain's financial regulator cautioned on Thursday not to expect too much from a new breed of watchdog that seeks to spot and tackle system-wide risks before they destabilise markets.

The UK has set up a Financial Policy Committee (FPC) at the Bank of England, while the EU has its European Systemic Risk Board. The U.S. equivalent is the Financial Services Oversight Council.

All are trying to plug a gap highlighted by the financial crisis and forge so-called macro-prudential policies to smooth out extremes in the economic cycle by using various, often untested tools.

"We should be very cautious of expecting too much of macro-prudential policy: if it manages to dampen excesses of the upswing of the credit cycle, that in itself will be a major achievement, making future downswings less harmful," Financial Services Authority Chairman Adair Turner said.

Britain's FPC, on which Turner sits, signalled in its quarterly statement on Wednesday that a key concern is not too much credit but rather getting enough credit flowing and putting a fragile economy on a more even keel.

Turner said in a speech at Southampton University it was a more difficult question whether macro-prudential policy could actually help revive the economy.

"A crucial issue at this point in the cycle is, therefore, whether macro-prudential policy has a role to play in stimulating rather than constraining credit supply and demand, whether it can be used to 'push' as well as to 'pull'," Turner said.

Turner said the FPC would have to become far more involved in judging the "socially optimal" level of credit at the more micro sectoral level, as he was "not very confident" that market mechanisms can get it right.

Regulators also need to take further action to curb risks from newer areas in the financial system such as structured securitised credit and trading, Turner said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Will Waterman)