LONDON Feb 23 Britain's banking industry needs structural changes to finance growth for small and medium-sized firms, Bank of England executive director for financial stability Andrew Haldane said on Thursday.

The lack of lending to smaller firms was one of the main drags on Britain's economy, Haldane said in a speech at a business conference, adding that the country lacked the medium-sized banks needed to serve such firms properly.

While this was an acute problem, a long-term solution was warranted, Haldane said. "It needs structural reconfiguration of the banking industry to ensure that SMEs have the financing they need to be tomorrow's growth."

Haldane is a member of the central bank's newly established Financial Policy Committee, in charge for macro-prudential regulation, but is not a member of the Monetary Policy Committee that decides on interest rates.

The government is trying to address the lack of lending to smaller firms with a loan guarantee scheme, which the finance minister plans to present with his 2012 budget in March.

Haldane reiterated the central bank's growth and inflation forecast, noting that falling inflation should ease the squeeze on household incomes.

However, he also warned that neither businesses nor households had dealt with the debt they piled up in the run-up to the financial crisis.

"We are not yet remotely in a positon where balance sheets have been fully repaired," he said. Households and business were therefore likely to keep saving and continue to act as a drag on the economy, he added. (Reporting by Sven Egenter)