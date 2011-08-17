LONDON Aug 17 Britain's lawmakers began a probe on Wednesday into ensuring the benefits of new financial rules outweigh the costs, as banks face up to a raft of tougher standards.

"The realisation will grow that each extra layer of regulation is not necessarily a free resource," Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the UK parliament's influential treasury select committee, told Reuters.

Many argue the "conduct of business" rules for Europe's biggest financial centre are ineffective and costly, he said.

"The customer always ends up footing the bill one way or another," Tyrie added.

The committee will investigate how to make Britain's planned Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) accountable to a public that had to bail out banks, partly due to failures at the Financial Services Authority (FSA), which is being scrapped next year.

Ideas could include approval of top FCA appointments by the committee, or endorsement of its strategy.

"The examination of cost and benefit analysis so we can get value for money must be a third (idea)," Tyrie said.

The committee wants the FCA to play a bigger role in spurring competition than envisaged by the government.

The FCA will replace the FSA from the start of 2013, but its chief executive Martin Wheatley is due to take the reins next month.

The FSA has already internally split operations into market conduct, which the FCA will handle, and prudential regulation, which the Bank of England will take over.

Tyrie's committee had already opened a probe into accountability of the Bank's expanded regulatory firepower.

FSA Chief Executive Hector Sants has said UK regulators have simply become enforcers of rules drawn up and agreed elsewhere, in particular the European Union.

The committee has repeatedly grilled the FSA over the financial crisis and is keen to stamp its mark on Britain's new supervisory structure from the start.

"Depending on how the select committee approaches this, however, there could be a fine line between reasonable inquiry and attempted political interference," said Michael McKee, a financial services partner at DLA Piper law firm.

"The role they play is, however, in my view a legitimate one. The key issue will be how robust the senior executives at the FCA are. Provided they are strong executives, the select committee will not seriously influence what they do," he said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Hulmes)