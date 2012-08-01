LONDON Aug 1 Britain has begun consulting on
how to stop a failing insurer, payment system or clearing house
from wreaking havoc in the wider market, mirroring similar
international initiatives.
The UK has already introduced a mechanism for the orderly
wind down of a bank in trouble to shield taxpayers from being
forced to bail out a lender again.
UK financial services minister Mark Hoban said the
consultation looks at non-banking parts of the financial system,
such as insurers, investment firms, clearing houses and payments
systems such as those provided by banks for credit and debit
transfers.
It does not assume that a resolution regime such as the one
for banks is required for all these other categories, the UK
Treasury said in a statement.
"This consultation underlines the government's commitment to
maintaining the UK's position as a pre-eminent global financial
centre, while also ensuring that the financial services sector
is able to provide essential services to the wider economy
without posing a risk to financial stability," Hoban said.
The consultation will close Sept. 24.
Global insurance supervisors are thrashing out criteria for
deciding which of the world's biggest insurers must undergo
tighter supervision.
Central bankers published a draft blueprint on Tuesday to
force clearing houses to show how they could be wound down in an
orderly way or kept going if they got into trouble.
Britain's Treasury said it would work to "appropriately
reflect" the international initiatives in the design of
proposals being consulted on.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)