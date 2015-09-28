LONDON, Sept 28 The Financial Conduct Authority
said on Monday it was banning default selling of additional
products under general insurance cover, which require customers
to opt out if they do not want to buy the extra products.
The FCA said that, currently, customers might buy "optional
extras", like separate baggage cover on a travel policy, or
accidental damage on a home insurance policy, without realising
they were doing so.
"There is potential for harm to occur," it said in a policy
statement following consultation with the industry.
The ban will come into force in April 2016, the FCA said,
adding that an earlier study had shown customers were overpaying
for these extra policies by up to 200 million pounds ($303.84
million) a year.
It said the ban would prevent customers buying products they
did not need and overpaying for them.
UK companies offering general insurance include FTSE 100
firms Admiral, Aviva, Direct Line and
RSA.
($1 = 0.6582 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)