LONDON, April 30 British finance minister George Osborne published a formal remit for the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee on Tuesday, emphasising the need to focus on short-term growth.

The government set up the Financial Policy Committee in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis with a mandate to look out for the stability of the financial system.

"It is particularly important, at this stage of the cycle, that the Committee takes into account, and gives due weight to, the impact of its actions on the near-term economic recovery," Osborne said.