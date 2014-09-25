LONDON, Sept 25 Britain took a first step on
Thursday towards widening new laws that govern the setting of
Libor, the global interest rate benchmark tainted by a
manipulation scandal, to include a range of other financial
reference rates, notably foreign exchange.
Britain's finance ministry said it had launched a
consultation on extending the legislation to seven other major
benchmarks, including the WM/Reuters 4pm London fix - the
dominant global benchmark in the $5.3 trillion-a-day currency
market.
U.S. and European regulators have handed down billions of
dollars in fines to banks for the alleged rigging of Libor and
are probing claims traders colluded and shared client order
information to manipulate key FX rates.
London gold and silver fixings, the ICE Brent futures
contract, and reference rates for the Sterling Overnight Index
Average (SONIA) money market rates are among the other
benchmarks included in the consultation.
The review will publish its final report in June next year.
Banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday that global
regulators have decided to back a widening to five minutes of
the 60-second window during which the daily currency reference
rates are fixed.
Experts argue that the longer the period over which currency
trades are aggregated, the less chance there is for a handful of
traders to influence the final fixing price.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce and Jamie McGeever, editing by John
Stonestreet)