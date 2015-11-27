LONDON Nov 27 Britain's financial regulator has
begun investigating how banks treat smaller companies that have
been sold products too complex for them to understand.
The Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday it was
seeking views on whether small and medium sized enterprises
(SMEs) needed more protection and access to the Financial
Ombudsman Service, which has powers to demand compensation.
SMEs form the backbone of the British economy, accounting
for 47 percent of private sector turnover and 60 percent of
employment.
"We want people to tell us whether our rules are
appropriate: do they strike the right balance between protecting
small businesses and encouraging firms to offer services to
SMEs, to compete and to innovate," said Christopher Woolard, the
FCA's director of strategy and competition.
The watchdog's own research has found that complex products,
limited choice and that poorly managed expectations may expose
SMEs to risk.
British lawmakers have been taking a closer look at how the
financial sector treats smaller companies, defined in Europe as
employing fewer than 250 people and have an annual turnover not
exceeding 50 million euros ($53 million).
Banks are already paying compensation to small companies
mis-sold complex interest rate swaps to shield them against
interest rate increases that never materialised.
In November 2013, reports by Lawrence Tomlinson and Andrew
Large raised concerns over RBS' treatment of SME clients
in financial difficulty.
The Competition and Markets Authority found in October it is
difficult for smaller firms to compare the merits of different
bank accounts.
The FCA said that only a small minority of SMEs are unable
to take complaints to the ombudsman who can order redress.
The FCA is looking at whether the amount of redress the
ombudsman can order financial services firms to pay should be
increased from its current limit of 150,000 pounds ($225,870).
Parliament's Treasury Select Committeee had raised concerns
that SMEs may not have appropriate redress options.
