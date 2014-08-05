LONDON Aug 5 Britain's banks should not
actively market hybrid debt known as contingent convertible
bonds or CoCos to the mass market from October 1, the UK
Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday.
Banks are under pressure from regulators to issue CoCo bonds
to bolster their capital cushions.
"In a low interest rate environment many investors might be
tempted by CoCos offering high headline returns," Christopher
Woolard, FCA director of policy said in a statement.
"However, they are complex and can be highly risky, and the
FCA has used its new powers to ensure that CoCos are not
inappropriately made available to the mass retail market while
still allowing access for experienced investors."
The FCA said the curb will last a year, during which it will
discuss appropriate marketing terms with issuers.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Matt Scuffham)