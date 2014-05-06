LONDON May 6 Britain is to review whether
punishments for bankers who break the rules are tough enough to
deter others from doing wrong in the financial markets, where
there are currently allegations of possible rigging of currency
rates.
Politicians have criticised British financial regulators for
being softer than their counterparts in the United States in
terms of the size of fines imposed on offenders. They have also
been criticised for failing to bring individuals and not just
their employers to book.
"For enforcement action to be effective, wrongdoers must
believe that they face a real and tangible risk of being held to
account and must expect to face meaningful and proportionate
sanctions," Britain's finance ministry said in a statement on
Tuesday announcing the review.
"The general public must also have confidence that
wrongdoers will be subject to sanctions and that the enforcement
machinery will be robust enough to deliver those sanctions when
wrongdoing occurs," the statement said.
After the financial crisis, British financial regulation was
revamped to create two new watchdogs, the Prudential Regulation
Authority (PRA) at the Bank of England, and the standalone
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
The FCA has fined banks for manipulating the London
Interbank Offered Rate or Libor, a widely-used benchmark. It is
investigating potentially similar rule-breaking in foreign
exchange markets.
The government's review will look at the how the two
watchdogs decide on enforcement action and will report to
Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne by the autumn.
It will also look at what goes on in other countries.
The two watchdogs were formally launched in April 2013 and
the government said it was a good time to see if they are
effective in enforcement work.
The review will look at whether stronger incentives are
needed to encourage early settlement of cases, and if the
current system provides a credible deterrence to rule breakers.
A public call for evidence was published on Monday with a
July 4 deadline, and round tables will be held with interested
parties next month.
