LONDON, March 20 Britain's financial watchdog
said on Thursday it has fined bond trader Mark Stevenson 662,700
pounds ($1.10 million) in its first enforcement action for
manipulating the UK government bond market.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it has banned
Stevenson, who has nearly 30 years' experience, from the
industry.
The FCA said Stevenson intended to sell his holding, worth
1.2 billion pounds, to the Bank of England for an artificially
high price during quantitative easing (QE) operations on 10
October, 2011.
"His unusual trading was reported within 40 minutes and the
Bank decided not to buy that gilt as part of QE," the FCA said
in a statement.
"Stevenson's abuse took advantage of a policy designed to
boost the economy with no regard for the potential consequences
for other market participants and, ultimately, for UK tax
payers," FCA director of enforcement, Tracey McDermott said.
($1 = 0.6014 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Clare Hutchison)