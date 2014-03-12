LONDON, March 12 Britain's financial regulator
has appointed Julia Hoggett to head supervision of investment
banks, drawing on her experience as a managing director at Bank
of America Merrill Lynch.
Hoggett is currently managing director for debt capital
markets products at Bank of America and will start her
new job in early May, reporting to Will Amos, the FCA's director
of wholesale banking and investment management.
"She has a huge amount of industry experience, with an
excellent understanding of financial institutions and specific
investment banking experience," Financial Conduct Authority
director of supervision, Clive Adamson, said in a statement.