LONDON, March 12 Britain's financial regulator has appointed Julia Hoggett to head supervision of investment banks, drawing on her experience as a managing director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Hoggett is currently managing director for debt capital markets products at Bank of America and will start her new job in early May, reporting to Will Amos, the FCA's director of wholesale banking and investment management.

"She has a huge amount of industry experience, with an excellent understanding of financial institutions and specific investment banking experience," Financial Conduct Authority director of supervision, Clive Adamson, said in a statement.