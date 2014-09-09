By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 9 British lawmakers accused the
country's financial watchdog on Tuesday of failing to volunteer
details about how it operates and takes key decisions affecting
millions of investors.
The Treasury Select Committee clashed repeatedly with John
Griffith-Jones, chairman of the Financial Conduct Authority over
requests to share privately the watchdog's internal workings.
Lawmakers had requested information about internal audits,
legal opinions used to base decisions, and voluntary
arrangements with banks put together to avoid court costs.
"We are fed up," Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the committee,
told Griffith-Jones at a hearing in parliament.
"There is deep disquiet about the slow and the apparently
obstructive approach we have had on a number of issues that we
have raised," Tyrie said.
The FCA was launched last year to shake up supervision found
wanting in the run up to the 2007-09 financial crisis when
British taxpayers had to shore up several lenders. The committee
seeks to make the FCA publicly accountable for its actions.
"We do need to get to a better place quickly and for that we
need a good deal of cooperation that we have not always seen in
recent months," Tyrie said.
Griffith-Jones said he accepted full accountability for the
watchdog's decisions after they had been taken but he was
nervous about giving up a "protected" space at the watchdog for
people to work in while the decisions were being made.
Shedding a "spotlight into that in real time" made his job
more difficult, Griffith-Jones said.
In sometimes testy exchanges, the watchdog was asked for
reassurances that "dark pools" or off-exchange securities
trading was not abusing investors in Britain.
British bank Barclays is being sued by the New York
attorney general for allegedly lying to clients about its
dark-pool platform used for high-frequency trading, an
accusation the bank is challenging.
Martin Wheatley, the FCA's chief executive, said that the UK
and European stock market was very different from that in the
United States but that he could not give an assurance that abuse
alleged in U.S. dark pools would not take place as trading
strategies changed daily.
"We have to monitor them on an ongoing basis," he said.
Committee member Mark Garnier asked the FCA to look into the
"prevalent" practice of accounting and consultancy firms
seconding staff to banks for free.
These undeclared "gifts" were worth about 50,000 to 100,000
pounds and given in the hope of winning business from a bank.
"We have rules about conflicts of interest, but I am not
aware that this is a prevalent activity," Wheatley said.
"I am informed that is more prevalent than you imagine,"
Garnier replied.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)