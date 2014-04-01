Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
LONDON, April 1 British finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday he was "profoundly concerned" about the way news of a review of Britain's insurance sector caused the share price of insurance firms to fall sharply last week.
In a letter to the chairman of Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, Osborne said the regulator's inquiry into the leak had to be "completely independent" of its top management.
"The starting point must be that the FCA holds itself to at least as high standards as it would expect of a listed company handling highly market-sensitive information," Osborne said in the letter which was published on the Treasury's website.
(Writing by William Schomberg)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.