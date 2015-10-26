LONDON Oct 26 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority on Monday banned the former head of Weavering hedge
fund Magnus Michael Peterson from working in the financial
services industry.
Peterson was jailed for 13 years in January for fraud
offences which caused investors in the Weavering Macro Fixed
Income Fund net losses of around $536 million, the FCA said.
"Peterson defrauded investors who should have been able to
trust him. Over a prolonged period he purposely used investors'
money to prop up his business, and then lied in order to cover
up his deception," said Mark Steward, the FCA's director of
enforcement and market oversight.
The Cayman Islands-registered Weavering Macro Fund, which
had around $640 million under management in 2008, collapsed in
2009 when it was unable to pay investors wanting their money
back after the 2008 financial crisis.
Peterson had "rewarded himself handsomely from investors'
monies", to the value of 5.8 million pounds between 2005 and
2009, the FCA said.
Peterson was found guilty of eight counts of fraud, forgery,
false accounting and fraudulent trading following an
investigation by Britain's Serious Fraud Office.
