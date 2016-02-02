LONDON Feb 2 Britain's financial regulator is
asking firms to ensure full compliance with sales rules for
"contracts for difference", a complex, derivative type product.
"We have identified several areas of concern which we wish
to highlight to firms across the industry," the Financial
Conduct Authority said in a letter to chief executives it
published on Tuesday.
The FCA reviewed procedures for taking on new clients in a
sample of 10 firms that offer CFDs, which include spread betting
and "rolling spot" forex contracts.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)