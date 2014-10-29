LONDON Oct 29 Britain's financial watchdog said it has fined Yorkshire Building Society 4.1 million pounds ($6.61 million) for failing to deal properly with customers who were falling behind on their home loan payments.

These failures led to significant delays in determining the most appropriate payment solutions, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement on Wednesday.

"By allowing cases to drift without agreement, YBS's actions meant that customers in vulnerable circumstances risked falling into further financial difficulty," Tracey McDermott, FCA director of enforcement, said.

(1 US dollar = 0.6204 British pound) (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)