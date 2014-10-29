LONDON Oct 29 Britain's financial watchdog said
it has fined Yorkshire Building Society 4.1 million
pounds ($6.61 million) for failing to deal properly with
customers who were falling behind on their home loan payments.
These failures led to significant delays in determining the
most appropriate payment solutions, the Financial Conduct
Authority said in a statement on Wednesday.
"By allowing cases to drift without agreement, YBS's actions
meant that customers in vulnerable circumstances risked falling
into further financial difficulty," Tracey McDermott, FCA
director of enforcement, said.
(1 US dollar = 0.6204 British pound)
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)